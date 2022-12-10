'It's come too far for us to ignore anymore': FIVE nightclub partners with MPD for active shooter training

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Saturday, members of Madison's LGBTIQ+ community learned how to keep themselves safe, just three weeks after the deadly shooting at an LGBTIQ+ club in Colorado Springs.
FIVE Nightclub hosted an active shooter training in partnership with the Madison Police Department.
"It really struck home with all of us and realizing it could be us, it could happen here," Dave Eick, owner of FIVE Nightclub, said.
FIVE prides itself on being a safe place, but the LGBTIQ community has historically been a target for violence.
"The entire thing that happened in Colorado Springs shook our community a lot more than people I think realized," Eick said.
Eick said his club has direct ties with Club Q in Colorado Springs, one of the most recent targets of anti-LGBTIQ violence. Some employees have worked at both clubs.
Eick considers the FIVE community his family, and he's trying to find ways to protect his family.
"It's come too far for us to ignore anymore," Eick said.
"One of the worst events in American history took place at the nightclub down in Orlando, Florida, Pulse nightclub," MPD detective Matt Magolan said. "For a while, that event held a record for the highest body count of an active shooter event in America."
Magolan says MPD has made it a goal to reach out people who are more impacted by these acts of violence. The goal is not to emphasize a threat, rather to educate people on ways to protect themselves.
"Most people who come away from this feel empowered," Magolan said. "They feel like, 'Hey, I'm not a sitting duck. I'm not just [going to] die in this event. There's things that I can do to maximize my chance of survival.'"
Magolan says there are three things to keep in mind if you're ever in an active shooter situation: avoid, deny access and defend.
"If you hear gunshots move away from the gunshots. If you're in a building, and you can't get out, barricade yourself in a room, you deny the shooter access to you," Magolan said. "Then as a last resort, or first resort depending upon where you are...you may have to defend yourself."
For Magolan, if people understand the statistics and talk through plans for an active shooter situation, hopefully they'll be less worried.
"If you have knowledge to deal with an issue, you're not usually as afraid of that issue. It's not quite as scary," Magolan said.
MPD hosts public Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) trainings. To learn more, visit their website.