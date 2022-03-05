'It's extremely important that the world hears the truth': Crowds gather at Wisconsin Capitol to show support for Ukraine

MADISON (WKOW) -- Crowds gathered at the Wisconsin Capitol Saturday to speak out against war and speak up for Ukraine.
"Right now, this is just a warm up game for Putin, It's going to get worse," organizer Ruslana Westerlund said.
To stop Russia, Westerlund said the world needs to take a stand against President Vladimir Putin.
"He said: 'The worst is yet to come.' And, that shakes me to the core, because there are hundreds of villages that are going to be slaughtered," Westerlund said. "If Ukraine falls, he is going to keep going, then Poland will be next or maybe Finland or maybe Lithuania. What will NATO do then?"
In addition to sanctions, supporters at the rally said they wanted to see the U.S. and its allies declare a no fly zone over Ukraine, so that Russia cannot attack from the sky.
"It's extremely important that the world hears the truth," Westerlund said. "And, the world sees the solidarity of people who see that these atrocities."
The United States and NATO have said they still oppose instituting a no fly zone over Ukraine.
Crowds plan to gather at the Wisconsin State Capitol again on Sunday to show their support for Ukraine.