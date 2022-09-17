'It's for a greater cause than myself': Local man runs 46 miles for pediatric cancer

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man is going the extra mile to raise money for a cause that hits many people close to home.
According to the Children's Cancer Research Fund, 46 children are diagnosed with cancer every day. Therefore, Ben Korab is running 46 miles to bring awareness to the disease and support to the families affected.
"Everyone's kind of affected somehow through cancer. I think it's just kind of a thing to kind of get behind easily," Korab said.
He said his inspiration to go the extra mile is one close to his heart, and bigger than himself.
"My sister is my main reason for this. She was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a few years back, and that got me connected with a few charities in the area," Korab said.
His girlfriend, Tori Matson, said pediatric cancer is one of those things more people need to be talking about, and that fundraisers like Ben's is what changes lives.
"He's so extremely motivated and passionate about this cause because his family has experienced the effects of cancer. He knows how many different families and kids who have experienced cancer in the past too," Matson said.
Korab mapped out his run, which will take place throughout the UW-Madison campus and city area. He will finish his 46th mile at the Camp Randall Stadium.
"He was like, 'I want to do more, I want to find a way to just make an impact,' and I think this is one of the biggest impacts that he could make is to go out and run 46 miles and it will be cool to see him cross that finish line," Matson said.
Supporting children with cancer and their families, every step of the way.
"It's for a greater cause than myself. The miles can kind of come easier that way. If tire legs, knowing that, pushes you through any mental blocks that I have," Korab said.
Korab is raising money through the Children's Cancer Research Fund throughout the week. All donations will go directly to the fund.