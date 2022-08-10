It's gnome night at the Duck Pond

MADISON (WKOW) - It's that time again for the Madison Mallards, it's Gnome Giveaway night presented by us here at WKOW, along with Pepsi and Hyvee.
The first 1,000 fans through the gates will get a Mallards garden gnome.
Also happening tonight at the game WKOW's own AJ Bayatpour and Sara Maslar-Donar will be singing "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" during the seventh inning stretch, which typically happens around 8:35 p.m.
Game time is at 6:35 p.m. and the gates open at 5:35 p.m.
For tickets to tonight's game or tickets for future games you can visit their website.