'It's going to be difficult': Wait time for passports is over 4 months long

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you apply for a passport right now, it could take more than four months to get to you.
U.S. Representative Mark Pocan says the number of passport requests he is seeing is "unprecedented." He attributes that to pandemic-era travel restrictions loosening, motivating more people to travel internationally.
"Given many people didn't travel internationally in the last three years because of Covid, our numbers are just off the charts of people who are requesting passports, often that have expired," Pocan said.
Because of the increase of requests, Pocan says the average wait for a new passport has shot up to 13 weeks. Pocan says the wait can also be attributed to hiring freezes put in place during the Trump administration.
"Despite the fact that they're hiring people...it takes a while to onboard everyone," Pocan said. "It's become a real crunch."
Pocan says with an average of 400,000 passport applications a week, it's nearly impossible to escape the wait.
"If it makes people feel any better....my husband's one of these people," Pocan said. "I [have] the feeling we're going to be having to take a trip in order to get a passport for him for late August. Even at 12 weeks out, we may not make the window."
If you're one of the many nearing crunch time with no passport in hand, Pocan says there are limited options. The most effective may be trying an office out of state.
"The closer location of Chicago has quite a backlog," Pocan said. "Minneapolis seems to be a little better. But that's a four-hour travel for people to be able to get this processed."
Pocan says if you're nearing the two-week mark, his office might be able to help.
"We can at least try to get them appointments where they can try to meet with people in person to get that passport," Pocan said. "But, if they're planning this three weeks out, it's going to be difficult."
Pocan says though there are many different options travelers can try to get their passports in hand, the best is always going to be giving yourself as much time as possible.