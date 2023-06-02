'It's going to be solved by building up communities': PHMDC takes a new approach to gun violence prevention

MADISON (WKOW) -- The first Friday in June is National Gun Violence Awareness Day and Public Health Madison and Dane County wants to raise awareness by building community.
Alders, activists and neighbors painted Meadow Wood Park in orange Friday night. The color was chosen to represent gun violence awareness in 2013 after Hadiya Pendleton was shot and killed on a playground in Chicago.
Her friends chose the color to honor her life because it often represents safety and is the color hunters wear to protect themselves and others.
"Gun violence affects everyone, regardless of your socioeconomic status, where you live, it really does affect everyone," Randy Molina, Violence Prevention Coordinator with Public Health Madison and Dane County said.
Last year, Molina says Gun Violence Awareness Day was coming off the heels of the Uvalde shooting at Robb Elementary School.
"That's why we took to the streets last year," Molina said.
This year, Molina says they wanted to focus on building community.
"We understand that community violence, gun violence isn't going to be solved by us marching on the streets," Molina said. "It's going to be solved by building up the communities that are affected by it and getting folks to trust each other again."
"Everybody has to speak out," Moms Demand Action Wisconsin Chapter Co-Lead Lindsey Buscher said. "We cannot always put the emotional burden on people of color and people of color are 12 times more likely to be impacted by gun violence."
Buscher says she's been working to raise gun violence awareness for years.
"When the Parkland shooting happened, I had a toddler and a baby and I just couldn't keep seeing all these headlines and all of these news stories without doing something," Buscher said.
Buscher says that's when she made the decision to get involved with Moms Demand Action and it quickly became a big part of her life.
"The survivors of gun violence and the other volunteers I have met doing this work have just been such an incredible community of people to get to know," Buscher said. "We just we keep each other going on all year long."
Buscher says while it's heartbreaking work, the people she's met along the way make it all worth it.
"We're doing everything that we can to talk to our legislators and make sure that they're passing gun safety legislation and just doing what we can to keep each other in our community safe," Buscher said.
Attendees were encouraged to wear orange to honor Pendleton's memory and were able to meet with local organizations like Moms Demand Action, Safe Communities and Focused Interruption.