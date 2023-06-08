'It's going to be something I remember forever': McFarland teen performs in international tour of 'Sound of Music'

MCFARLAND (WKOW) --
13-year-old Xander Nicholson is performing in the cast of the multi-year international tour of 'The Sound of Music.'
The tour just wrapped up its run in India, which was the first time the show has ever been staged there.
It's Xander's big break, and he is so excited about the opportunity.
"It's just amazing that I can already start my journey out," he told 27 News.
Xander has been performing locally for years and credits the Fireside Theatre in Fort Atkinson with helping him find his voice. As he started developing more of a passion for singing and the stage, he began to audition for whatever he could.
It was tough at first, but he never gave up.
"Before I got my first job, I got told no, like five different times," he said. "I just shrugged it off."
Then, he hit it big. He dad found the audition for 'The Sound of Music' tour online on an acting website. Xander sent in a tape, and they invited him to New York for another audition. When he was driving home from the airport, he got the news.
"They told me I got the part," he said.
Xander was cast as a 'swing,' which means he always has to be ready to step in at a moment's notice if someone is unable to play their part on a given night.
Then he was back in the Big Apple, preparing for the tour of a lifetime. After a few weeks of practice, they headed to the Philippines for their first performances. Then, it was India. Now, they're headed to China, and there will be stops in Malaysia and Taiwan.
For Xander, who has adored musical theater for years, it's been a dream come true.
"I know in 10, 20, 30 years even, I'm going to be looking back on this experience as wonderful and just be thinking about it," he said. "It's going to be something I remember forever."
On his time off, Xander, his castmates and his dad have been enjoying exploring all the culture and iconic sites these countries have to offer.
"My dad has been traveling with me this whole time," said Xander. "He's been my traveling buddy. He goes on all these adventures with me, so I love him for that."
You can follow Xander's adventures on stage and off on his Instagram page: xander_nicholson.