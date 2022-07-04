'It's gonna make them look stupid': Evers blasts Senate GOP over refusal to replace DNR board member

WHITEWATER (WKOW) -- While there was plenty of movement at the 4th on July parade here Monday, it's a different story on Wisconsin's Natural Resources Board.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers blasted Senate Republicans before the parade over their refusal to confirm his appointee to replace Dr. Fred Prehn on the seven-member board, which sets policy for the Department of Natural Resources.
"Come on in and vote," Evers said. "If you don't like the candidates, vote 'em down."
The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled 4-3 last week Prehn can remain on the board, even though his term ended in May 2021.
Evers appointed Sandra Dee Nass to replace Prehn in April 2021 but the GOP-controlled Senate has refused to give her a confirmation hearing. Prehn's presence on the board means, by a 4-3 edge, Walker appointees still outnumber those put on the board by Gov. Tony Evers.
After saying last fall he wanted to give other GOP senators a chance to vet more of Evers's appointees, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said last week Nass would not get a vote because Republicans felt she'd tilt the board too far toward excessive regulations.
"Families and businesses are already facing enough challenges right now because of Joe Biden's economy," LeMahieu said in a statement. "They don't need Tony Evers making life even harder for them for another four years. Fred Prehn will continue to serve and defend Wisconsinites from the type of overbearing DNR regulation that would otherwise be stifling our people and our economy."
Evers said Republicans leaders had been "handcuffing" his administration from the time he beat Walker in the 2018, referring to laws the GOP-controlled legislature passed in a lame duck session that stripped powers away from the governor's office.
"I have no idea what the hell that means," Evers said when told of LeMahieu's statement. "I mean, really. We have a person that's very qualified- maybe even more qualified than Fred Prehn."
Rick Esenberg, President of the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, said on Capital City Sunday Evers shared some responsibility for the stalemate.
"If we want to move forward, the governor has to nominate someone the Senate can live with," Esenberg said.
Following the court's ruling, both Esenberg and Evers agreed the power now rested with voters in November to determine whether Senate Republicans would face blowback for the way they've dealth with Prehn's refusal to leave the board.
"It's gonna impact those senators," Evers said. "It's gonna make them look stupid, and I hope they get defeated because of it."
According to a 27 News review of an appointee list provided by the governor's office, Senate Republicans have yet to confirm 133 of Evers' appointees. The Senate has confirmed more than 180 appointees.