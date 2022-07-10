'Its great for all ages, all skill levels': Glen Golf Park officially reopens

MADISON (WKOW) -- Glen Golf Park celebrated their grand re-opening this week after undergoing a 13-month-long renovation.
A celebration was held on Sunday afternoon to show off everything from the course's new features, to its new logo and branding.
"We think it's going to be huge," Theran Steindl, Golf Operations Supervisor for the course said. "Huge for the city."
During the renovation, holes and tees along the course were re-designed to accommodate both beginners and experts.
The course also got a landscaping makeover that added more plants and a walking path.
"The course itself is, is fun. It's enjoyable," Steindl said. "Its great for all ages, all skill levels."
Additionally, a free putting course and a community center was added.
"The idea there is that it's a golf course, but it's also part of the park system which means in our eye, it's for the community--it's for everybody," Steindl said.
Going forward, the course hopes to bring the community together through events like musical performances, workout classes and kite flying lessons.
They also hope to build trails that will connect Glen Golf Park to other courses.
"The idea of hiking trails through a golf course is just something that's never really been touched in America," Steindl said. "I think we're just touching what we can do and our goal is to really attack the other courses and try to try to improve those as well."
