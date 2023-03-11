'It's hard when somebody loses a life': Whitewater neighbors honor newborn found dead

WHITEWATER (WKOW) -- Community members in Whitewater came together in the face of tragedy Saturday after a newborn baby was found dead in a field in the Twin Oaks neighborhood last weekend.
Neighbors say it was an emotional night for Twin Oaks.
"[These are] the people that I live with and want to be able to serve," Pastor Kevin Tranel said. "And be able to bring hope and help in the time of need and hurting."
Tranel was invited to lead Saturday night's vigil in prayer, in hopes of bringing comfort and to help heal the Whitewater community. While Tranel is passionate about caring for his neighbors, he says this news was personal.
"I'm the father of five and I have a newborn," Tranel said. "So this is very personal for me. Realizing this was very painful for anyone that is experiencing the loss of a baby that young."
Pam Brotzman organized the vigil with her daughter.
"I'm one of the admins on the Walworth County Scanner page so I heard it come over the scanner," Brotzman said. "My heart just jumped into my throat and I kept saying to myself, 'don't let it be true, don't let it be true.' "
Brotzman says she doesn't remember Whitewater seeing anything like this before.
"By bringing the community together, I'm hoping it's going to give them some closure tonight," Brotzman said.
Tranel began the ceremony by leading the group in prayer. Then, they bowed their heads while listening to Amazing Grace, followed by a moment of silence.
"It's hard when somebody loses a life," Brotzman said. "[It] just gives me closure to be out here and do this."
Whitewater Police are asking anyone with information about the newborn's death to reach out to the detectives leading the investigation. Detective Justin Brock can be reached at jbrock@whitewater-wi.gov and Detective Anthony Heilberger can be reached at aheilberger@whitewater-wi.gov.
You can also contact the department at (262) 473-0555 option #4. If you'd like to remain anonymous, you can visit P3Tips.com.