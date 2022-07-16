'It's heart wrenching': 988 Crisis Hotline offers specialized help for veterans

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- The 988 Crisis Hotline is no longer on hold. Now, people can get the help they need faster and easier with the three-digit number.
Jean Torgerson and Melissa Huston at the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Stoughton say mental health is a common and important conversation. They say the 988 hotline is a step in the right direction, especially for veterans.
After calling the hotline, veterans can dial "1" and connect to someone qualified and trained to support them.
Huston and Torgerson share how important it is to have someone specialized in assisting veterans.
"You're talking to somebody that has a knowledge in the background of what you may be going through. Veterans or even service members, they have certain triggers. And everyone's different. So having that specialized number is very helpful," Huston said.
Torgerson has been the Bar and Restaurant Manager for the VFW for 17 years. From her time being there, she says she hears hard and saddening stories.
"It's heart wrenching hearing some of the stories. We're here to support all of them," Torgerson said. "They need the help. They need the support. Too many veterans have committed suicide."
Mary Kohler of the Wisconsin Department of Veteran Affairs says no matter how big or small a crisis is, help is always available.
"As a population, veterans are particularly vulnerable to mental health crisis, they are more likely to experience post traumatic stress disorder, depression, isolation, and combat related guilt in their transition to civilian life," Kohler said. "However, no, suicide is inevitable. Every death by suicide is preventable with access to the right resources."
The hotline is completely free and confidential. Officials say these three numbers are going to save lives.