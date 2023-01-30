 Skip to main content
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 20 to 25
below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

'It's helped me a lot': Shelters welcome influx of people amid cold snap

Ice

Freezing temperatures can be deadly for vulnerable populations exposed to the elements.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Freezing temperatures can turn fatal for vulnerable populations. That's why local shelters are stepping up their efforts to support people experiencing homelessness amid a cold snap. 

"When it gets bitter cold, we get really nervous about where clients are going to be," Larry Davis, a case manager at Safe Haven said.

During the bitter cold, he said they welcome more clients to their space. That's on top of conducting outreach to clients who are known to sleep in cars or tents with Friends of the State Street Family.

"I've always felt really strongly about encouraging folks and raising people up where they're at," Davis said.

Adam Mcintyre is a client at Safe Haven. It has been a home base for him during hard times.

"They treat you like you're a person and that's the important thing to me," Mcintyre said. "It's helped me a lot. I mean, there's a lot of positive people that work here, and they got resources, they're not afraid to share."

As the sun set Monday evening, he was thankful for those resources -- especially warmth.

"A lot of people have a difficult time, you know, asking for help. And I mean, these people just kind of let you in and let you do your thing," Mcintyre said.

Right now, the Salvation Army of Dane County is also seeing an influx of people staying at their shelters due to the cold weather. Executive Director of Philanthropy Steve Heck said they are welcoming them with open arms.

"When it's 20 degrees or colder, we don't turn anybody away," Heck said. "It may be tight, but we'll keep them warm and keep them fed."

Heck said women can come to the shelters any time between 8:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. In the meantime, families should call 608-250-2298 to discuss a place to stay -- whether that be the shelter or a hotel.

"People need to be safe," Heck said. 

Other shelters in the area include the Beacon and Porchlight.

