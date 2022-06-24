'It's horrifying': thousands of protesters take to Wisconsin capitol to demand return of reproductive rights

MADISON (WKOW) -- More than 700 miles from the U.S. Supreme Court, the ripple effects of the overturn of Roe v. Wade are being felt in Wisconsin. On Friday, thousands of protesters took to the State Capitol grounds to demand a return of reproductive rights.
"It's horrifying to think that I went to bed last night and today I have fewer rights than I did yesterday," Wisonsin Treasurer and candidate for U.S. Senate Sarah Godlewski said. "And basically, we are sending a message to Wisconsinites that — you know what — politicians should be making your health care decisions."
After the court's decision Friday, the right to an abortion in Wisconsin has all but been taken away. An 1849 law makes it a felony for health care providers to perform abortions in state.
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin has stopped taking appointments for abortions and is now sending patients out of state.
For protesters at the Capitol like Kaela Groppel, it's a terrifying reality.
"It's just devastating, it really is," Groppel said. "There's no words for it. There's no excuse for it. It's about control and there should be no control over other people's bodies, other people's decisions, other people's medical necessities."
Protesters at the rally Friday chanted, carried signs and then marched around the Capitol grounds. Many said they're worried the implications of the decision could go beyond reproductive rights and soon affect the rights to same-sex marriage and contraception.
Speakers were young and old.
Mari Garey is just 18 and in high school. She spoke to a crowd of thousands of people, saying she's using her voice for the voiceless.
"I want to help them and like help them to show that students can fight, too," Garey said. "We don't have to be sidelined because of our age. We're in this together."