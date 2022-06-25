'It's humbling': Social Justice Center marks 20 years of service at annual Jubilee

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's Social Justice Center celebrated two decades of serving the community with its annual Social Justice Jubilee Saturday.
"It's our big fundraiser and community gathering to obviously raise funds and keep the Social Justice Center going," Annie Kraus, Director of the Social Justice Center, said.
The event features live music, food, drunks and a raffle.
This year marked the first time it has been held in two years, due to the pandemic. Because of this, extra emphasis was placed on helping those the Social Justice Center serves.
"It's humbling," Kraus said. "To think that we are a part of helping organizations and movements that are trying to fight for justice."
The Social Justice Center is home to 14 organizations, right now, that work to help community members with housing, education and more. Throughout its 20 year history, 50 organizations have called the center home.