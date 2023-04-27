'It's hurting a lot of people': Merrimac Ferry closure expected to last into May, hitting businesses hard

LODI (WKOW) -- With May just around the corner, the Merrimac Ferry is still closed, and local businesses in the area say that means huge economic losses.
According to Michael Bie from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the ferry first closed due to mechanical issues it was experiencing during test runs ahead of the season. The issues were causing the ferry to stall in the middle of the Wisconsin River.
"Technicians have worked to troubleshoot the problem and we currently anticipate delivery of replacement parts in early May," Bie said in a statement. "Pending delivery, installation and testing, we anticipate opening the ferry in mid-May."
But that's weeks later than it normally opens, and businesses in the area are already feeling the impact.
Mark Obois, owner of Fitz's on the Lake, says that means thousands of dollars in lost revenue.
"The revenue that we're losing this week, it's probably around $4,500 to $6,000," Obois said. "And then that'll go up about $500 to $1,000 each week as the weather gets warmer."
Heidi Lehew is the executive director of the Lodi and Lake Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce. She says she's heard from numerous business owners in the area about the negative impacts the ferry closure is causing.
"That ferry carries hundreds of thousands of people a year," LeHew said. "So, divide that by the very few days that we have in the warmer months, and that's thousands of people every day who may not get the opportunity to come here."
Transportation officials are hopeful that the necessary parts for repairs will come in by early May. However, business owners aren't as hopeful.
"I never liked the word hope, but I'd like to see it fixed as soon as it can be," Obois said. "It's hurting a lot of people."