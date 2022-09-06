'It's investing is in our communities': Educators respond to Gov. Evers' $2 billion school funding proposal

MADISON (WKOW) -- Educators interviewed by 27 News Tuesday said they supported Gov. Evers' proposed plan to boost education spending by about $2 billion in the next state budget, but still had questions about long-term school funding.
Evers announced the proposal in Milwaukee alongside State Superintendent Jill Underly. The increased school spending would be part of the next two-year state budget and would be funded by Wisconsin's projected $5 billion surplus. The plan put forth by Evers and the Department of Public Instruction includes:
- $800 million to increase per student spending, raising districts' revenue limits by $350 per pupil in 2023-24, then $650 in 2024-25
- $750 million to increase special education reimbursement. Wisconsin currently covers 30 percent of districts' special ed. costs; the proposal would increase that share to 45 percent, then to 60 percent.
- $240 million for increased mental health programs. It would include enough funding to provide each district with its own full-time staff member committed to mental health
- $20 million for before/after school programs
- $10 million for efforts to improve reading/literacy
"This is a time where we have $5 billion in our piggy bank," Evers said. "And we have a way to make sure that our schools are kept strong and healthy, and kids are getting the best education possible. We can do this."
Josh Sween, district administrator for the Portage Community School District, said even with the funding, districts could still face an uncertain fiscal future. He cited the current budget, where the GOP-controlled legislature opted not to give districts more money overall.
Instead, districts have relied on one-time federal pandemic funds in this cycle, meaning administrators will be closely watching the next state budget debate, which begins with the governor's proposed budget early next year.
"They've called it a fiscal cliff in a lot of school districts," Sween said. "That we're gonna get to the end of this budget cycle and we're gonna need to make up for that. I don't know that this goes far enough, but it is more than what we have been receiving, so that's important."
Sween said he was confident increased special education reimbursement would make a big difference for districts statewide, citing his own district's struggles to cover those costs without more state support.
"I would say we're somewhere in the neighborhood of 35 to 45 percent of our budget goes to special education funding," Sween said. "That has increased over the years."
Jeff Eide, executive director of the Wisconsin Rural Schools Alliance, also noted increased special education reimbursements. He said those dollars would free up districts to spend money on other needs.
"That would be less money that you'd have to take out of the general fund," Eide said.
A long way to go
For the Evers education plan to become a reality, a lot has to happen. First, Evers must win reelection. Tim Michels, the Republican candidate for governor, blasted the plan Tuesday.
In a statement, Michels said it continued a trend of Evers calling to recklessly spend money without demanding results.
"[Evers'] plan for education is the same as it always is. More money and more bureaucracy," Michels said. "The tired, old Evers approach has not worked."
If Evers were to be reelected and submit these ideas as part of his executive budget, it'd need the support of a legislature that is all but guaranteed to remain under Republican control.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos dismissed Evers' proposal Tuesday as a "feeble ploy to try to win votes."
Long-term concerns
Educators said while they appreciated the increased per pupil funding, they still were worried about other challenges that will persist for years to come.
Stoughton Area School District Superintendent Dr. Daniel Keyser said the mental health funding is necessary, and questioned what the state's plan was to ensure that funding would remain in place.
"Additional mental health support will ensure our students are provided with a positive school climate and obtain the skills to solve problems and handle conflict," Keyser said in a statement. "As much as we appreciate the support that is given to us, this is one-time funding and in order to sustain a permanent position for mental health, we need long-term support from the state for the K-12 school districts."
Sween said his biggest long-term concern was staff shortages, from teachers to bus drivers. Sween pointed to Evers' proposal to remove red tape in allowing retired teachers back into schools; he said while it was commendable, it was unlikely to make much of a dent because most retirees left because they felt it was time to step away from the classroom.
Sween said he wanted the next state budget to include a comprehensive plan to encourage more people to begin careers as educators.
"We want programming from the top levels, from the university, whether that is trying to offer stipends to university students to go into education, or something to fix it on the upper level instead of a short-term fix," he said. "We need something more long-term that's gonna get people back into education."
Eide said increased K-12 funding shouldn't be a controversial issue. He believed calls to give districts more money would be most effective if pitched through the lens of raising the next generation of workers and business owners.
"In the end, what it's investing is in our communities across the board," Eide said. "The communities are gonna have that pipeline to better economic support within the state."