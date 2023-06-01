'It's just a rewarding opportunity': Why owners of Tri-Fecta Farms chose to stay in the family business

FOX LAKE (WKOW) — The Schultz siblings have spent their entire lives on or near a dairy farm and 15 years ago, they became the boss.
"It's exciting to be able to be a part of an industry that's really pushing the envelope to be able to provide the most nutritious food for our entire world," Katy Schultz said.
The Schultz family has been involved in agriculture for over 50 years and shifted their focus to dairy in the 70s. In 2008, the three Schultz siblings — Katy, Nick and Kari — took the reins. The siblings who now make up Tri-Fecta Farms said it's all for the families they serve.
"It's just a rewarding opportunity to be able to not only take care of our cows, our land and our crops, but that environment and other people around us in our community as well," Schultz said.
While the siblings are now the owners of what used to be Fox View Dairy, they said they've been able to carry over a lot of lessons from their parents.
"When our parents started farming, they have always been equal partners," Schultz said. "It has always been my mom and my dad. It's never that my dad was the farmer and my mom was the housewife or vice versa. They work side by side, hand in hand, equal partners."
Schultz said she wants that kind of trust and equality to remain a focus at Tri-Fecta Farms.
"You're never too young to learn something and you're never too old to learn something," Schultz said. "As far as gender stereotypes, they absolutely don't exist here. We live in this little bubble that everyone is completely equal here and I wish that the rest of the world could just get a little glimpse of that."
Schultz's sister, Kari Gribble, said with that mentality comes flexibility. For both the people at Tri-Fecta farms and the farm itself.
"It's really important to test things out," Gribble said. "It's like, if we don't want to do it this way again, then let's not do that. Being really nimble and being able to pivot is a highly valued skill here."
The Schultz siblings said farming is a community-focused job that doesn't stop at the edge of the pasture.
"We need to make sure that we're supporting our farms," Schultz said. "We're making sure that we're creating laws and creating regulations that support farms to continue to be able to feed our families, to be able to feed our communities and to be able to feed the world is so important."