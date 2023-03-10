"It's just a way for us to be united": City of Evansville celebrates first official "Spread Goodness Day"

EVANSVILLE (WKOW) - The city of Evansville celebrated its first official "Spread Goodness Day."
The day originated in Marquette, Michigan six years ago - where it's become a state holiday celebrated on the second Friday in March. Evansville mayor Dianne Duggan signed a proclamation on February 14th to make it an official city holiday.
A number of community members took part in the celebration, including the Evansville Community School District. The school encouraged students to wear yellow or "kindness" shirts for the holiday.
"It's all about wearing yellow," the district's director of student services Janessa Katzenberger said. "And it is about showing just opportunities of kindness through shirts through, you know, other options."
The school district says the day offers a great opportunity to bring the community together for a common cause.
"It's just a way for us to be united and as one, especially in a time where there's some polarizing opinions. And so, this is a time where we can all come together and no one can disagree around spreading more kindness," Katzenberger said.
Other community members who participated include the Evansville Police Department, post office, local businesses, and AWARE. Students' artwork was also hung up throughout downtown Evansville, and balloon art was donated to the high school for the celebration.