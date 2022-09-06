'It's just amazing to have this here': Madison painter reacts to possible artifact's discovery in basement

MADISON (WKOW) - The chore of cleaning a Madison home's basement turned into an incredible discovery for painter Sue Rihn.
Rihn said when she and her husband thoroughly cleaned their forties-era home's basement and her workshop, an object they'd never seen was pulled out of the rafters.
"It appears to be a spear," Rihn said.
The nearly four-foot long spear has elaborate carvings, a variety of painting and a pointed end.
"To me, looks truly authentic," Rihn said.
Rihn and her husband embarked on initial research into the object that included soliciting information through social media. Rihn said the spear may be a ceremonial weapon used by indigenous people in Australia during funeral ceremonies in the early nineteenth century.
"It's just so, it's just amazing to have this there," she said.
"It’s an interesting spear, very fascinating that they found it in their home," said UW-Madison Department of Anthropology Professor John Hawks. Hawks said he and his colleagues have yet to pin down the spear's possible origins.
Rihn's husband has owned their home since 1995. They've had no contact from any previous owner about a misplaced artifact.
"It was just a random thing, 'What is that?' Rihn said of the initial discovery. "I thought it was a golf club up there."
Rihn's hope is to have the spear authenticated and placed somewhere to display its history.
"I would hope it could go to a collector, or to a place where other people would be able to see it," she said.
27 News has also reached out to the Wisconsin Historical Society's archaeological team on the unearthed, basement object.