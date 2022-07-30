'It's kind of like an old school bazaar': AtwoodFest celebrates 40 years

MADISON (WKOW) -- A widely adored Madison music festival that began in 1982 turns 40 years old this weekend.
In its four decades, AtwoodFest has raised money for the Goodman Center, the SASY neighborhood association, the Barrymore Theatre and the WilMar Neighborhood Center.
Over that time, countless artists have graced the stage at AtwoodFest. This weekend, the two-day event includes both past and new performers.
Atwood Fest also offers food, drinks and shopping opportunities. Ben Thompson, a vendor with Art Gecko said it is good to see it back.
"It's kind of like an old school bazaar," Thompson said. "It's awesome to see a bunch of vendors and street food and music. It's a good old time."
You can find a full lineup for AtwoodFest online.