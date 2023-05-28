'It's like a giant family': Magnet fishers clean the Rock River and raise money for cancer research

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Magnet fishermen on the Rock River spent the weekend raising money for cancer research and treatment by cleaning the environment.
During a weekend full of treasure hunting, fundraising and meeting life-long friends, the magnet fisherman visiting Beloit said what started as a hobby posted online turn into so much more.
"We formed this collaboration with a bunch of YouTube channels to clean up the waterways and raise money for St. Jude's Children's Hospital," magnet fisherman James Newton said.
For Newton and the dozens of other fishermen, this weekend was a way to do what they love: help the community and give back to families in need.
"We're also here to enjoy time with each other and fellowship," Newton said. "Everybody is amazing. It's just like a giant family."
All the magnet fishermen in Beloit got to know each other through social media. For most, this was the first time they'd met in person.
"We actually know each other but we never met," magnet fisherman Mark Violette said. "I haven't met [any] of these people, really. So now I'm meeting them all and I feel like I've known them forever."
Violette, Newton and others say magnet fishing vlogs are growing quickly on YouTube, but the hobby existed long before.
"I've been throwing my magnet and cleaning up the environment for over 10 years now," David "Sonik" Jordan said.
Jordan lives in the UK and came to Beloit specifically for this fundraiser. He says the beauty of magnet fishing is never knowing what you'll find.
"It's either rubbish and it goes into piles and gets recycled responsibly," Jordan said. "Or it's, 'Wow, look what we've got here!'"
The group's recycled scraps haven't made it into the fundraising total yet, but Clayton Matulle says he's blown away by the group's effort.
"Our original goal was $3,000, and we've blown past it," Matulle said.
By the end of the two-day event, Matulle couldn't wait to tell his fellow magnet fishers they doubled their goal, raising $6,000.