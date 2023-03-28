'It's like a long-lost brother finally coming home': WWII veteran buried after nearly 80 years

MIDDLETON (WKOW) – A Wisconsin man who made a world of difference for our country has finally been buried where he belongs: At home in Middleton.
“It's like a long-lost brother finally coming home,” John Bechtol, Commander of VFW Post 216, said.
William "Sonny" Simon was born on April 18, 1924. He grew up on Hubbard Avenue in Middleton and graduated from Middleton High School in 1943 after lettering in baseball, basketball, boxing and football. Today, VFW Post 216 bears his name.
“Sonny's picture hangs in our memorial hall here, so he's with us at every meeting and downstairs in the bar area hangs his letterman sweater, so he's there to share with our stories too,” Bechtol said.
Sonny served his country during the height of World War II. He was assigned to Company G, 2nd Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 28th Infantry Division.
During his service, he won several awards, including a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. Sonny also wrote home frequently, with his family accumulating more than 200 letters.
Sonny’s final battle was fought against German forces in the Hurtgen Forest.
“Sonny was initially declared ‘Missing in Action’ in November 1944, and then later determined to be ‘Killed in Action’ based on eyewitness reports,” Bechtol said.
Sadly, Sonny’s remains would not be identified for decades.
“There were hundreds of unidentified remains from the battle of Hurtgen Forest that were stored in a American cemetery vault in Belgium, and only recently, the Department of Defense has started making efforts to identify those remains using DNA tests and in coordination with family members, so Sonny's remains were identified after 80 years,” Bechtol said.
Last week, Sonny’s remains were brought home in an emotional procession. Then, on a beautiful, sunny day Tuesday, his funeral was held.
He was buried next to his mother and father in Middleton among loved ones, fellow veterans and community members.
“Most importantly, it gives closure to his family–his brother and sister that are still with us get that closure of seeing their eldest sibling return home,” Bechtol said.
Each Memorial Day, Bechtol said he and others from the VFW go to the cemetery Sonny is now buried in to pay their respects. This Memorial Day, he said will be very special, because Sonny is finally home.