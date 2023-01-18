'It's like a revolving door': Oakwood Village Assisted Living struggles with staff retention one month after removing CEO

MADISON (WKOW) -- Employees at a Madison senior living community say they're struggling to maintain quality care for their residents.
Oakwood Village Assisted Living has been through a tumultuous few months after removing their former CEO who lied about his credentials. Now, they're battling plummeting retention rates that are impacting resident care.
"It's like a revolving door," Tammy Shutz, Resident Assistant in Oakwood's Memory Care, said. "It's not a job for everybody. What I do, I like it, I love it, I have a passion for it."
Shutz has been with Oakwood since 2017 and says she feels like Oakwood leadership has developed an "us versus them" mentality when it comes to members of the Service Employees International Union.
"There was no 'management here, union people here,'" Schutz said. "None of this union bashing that wasn't even a thought."
Oakwood residents like Stanley Payne say it's affecting the care they get.
"The workers have difficulty sometimes meeting the responsibilities simply because there are too few of them," Payne said. " The level of care is not the same. The dining room has been essentially closed now, not just because of the [pandemic], because they can't keep up with operating it."
Over 300 members of Oakwood staff, residents and SEIU supporters signed an open letter to the CEO and board of directors asking for overtime pay, priority over outside agency caregivers and an improved process for reallocating staff across different types of care.
27 News spoke with the Oakwood Village interim CEO. He says he values all Oakwood staff. When asked about the employees demands, he said he is bringing the issues to the board, but they don't have a solution yet.