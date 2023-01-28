'It's like dancing in a snow globe': Frozen Assets Festival officially underway

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Clean Lakes Alliance's 11th annual Frozen Assets Festival is officially underway.
The nine-day event kicked off Saturday with ice skating, hot chocolate and music by the official D.J. for the Milwaukee Bucks: DJ Shawna.
"It's like dancing in a snow globe," Amy Supple, Chief Operating Officer at the Edgewater said.
There was also a benefit dinner Saturday evening that raised money for the Clean Lakes Alliance.
"Our largest asset in Madison is our lakes," Supple said. "If you think about it, when they freeze over, they are our largest parks."
The Frozen Assets Festival runs from January 28 to February 5. WKOW is a proud sponsor. You can find a full list of activities this year here.
"I'm so excited to see this festival grow," Supple said. "There's something for everybody."