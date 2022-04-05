'It's madness': High raw material prices, shortages forcing breweries to make tough decisions

MADISON (WKOW) — Over the past few months, local breweries have seen the price for aluminum and other raw materials increase dramatically, and those high costs are trickling down to the consumer.
At Delta Beer Lab in Madison, owners have never increased prices in the business' entire 3-year history. Now, they're reconsidering that.
"Everything is going up," Owner "Pio" Tim Piotrowski said. "We've seen it in our cans, a little bit in hops. We see it in our labor costs. But our biggest area has definitely been in malt or malted barley, which is the base of our beer."
Piotrowski said the price of malt has skyrocketed over the past year, increasing anywhere from 17-50%.
Other breweries also reported higher prices, including Octopi Brewing in Waunakee.
Owner Isaac Showaki says they've had to rethink their plans for expansion because, like Delta Beer Lab, they've seen a dramatic increase in raw material costs.
"Typically, you'll see 2-3% increases," Showaki said. "And then this past year has been unprecedented."
Showaki said the cost for their supplies have gone up 20-25% just over the past year.
"What I would love to see is hopefully for — I'm calling it madness — for the madness to stop," Showaki said. "Because every 30-60 days, we're getting new price increases from different things."
Showaki said Octopi has already raised prices. Delta Beer Lab will soon be next.
"I had honestly a lot more hope before a couple years ago," Piotrowski said. "Dreams are more calculated now. Less lofty, and more calculated."