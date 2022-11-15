'It's magnificent': Mazomanie totem pole restored to all its glory

MAZOMANIE (WKOW) -- Marilyn Huset says her father Marvin could carve just about anything, including a totem pole.
In the mid-80s, he carved a totem pole that went on to stand tall and proud at Lions Park in Mazomanie for decades.
“He liked to look at a piece of wood and see what it inspired him and tell him what it wants it to be,” Huset said.
In 2003, a lightning strike took down that totem pole. At that time, Marvin had passed on, so the community put up a replica.
“We were happy to replace it with this one,” Huset said.
Several seasons took their toll on that replica, and last year, the replica needed to be restored. That's when Marvin's nephew, Ken Meigs, took up the task.
“I love to carve wood now, and the reason I do is he taught me how to do that,” Meigs said.
With the help of Beau Andrews, a Mazomanie native, and the support of the local Lions Club, Meigs was able to replace its rotting wood and carve new wings for the crown jewel on top: the eagle.
A fresh paint job sealed the deal, and now, the totem pole is back to its all glory—standing tall once again.
“It just seemed like a piece of Mazo that should be preserved as much as possible,” Andrews said.
Several members of the Lions Club celebrated the success Tuesday—snow and all.
“It's a blessing that we were able to reconstruct something like this,” Lions Club member Richard Royston said.
That blessing is something the group believes Marvin is proud of.
“I think that dad would be looking down from heaven and saying, 'Yeah, that's great,'” Huset said. "It's magnificent."