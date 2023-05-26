'It's my dream job': Red Cross volunteer headed to Guam to help with typhoon relief

MADISON (WKOW) — Guam is reeling after being hit by Typhoon Mawar, the strongest typhoon the island has seen in over two decades. There's help on the way from right here in Wisconsin.
“When they call, it's always: ‘Can you go tomorrow?’ So, I got the call yesterday,” said Burlie Williams, Disaster Program Manager for the American Red Cross of Wisconsin’s Southwest Chapter.
About 24 hours later, Williams was ready to board a plane.
“It's my dream job,” Williams said. "I love it."
Usually, Williams is the one preparing volunteers for deployment to disasters, but now and then a disaster big enough to require a veteran volunteer comes along.
In Williams' case, that was this typhoon. With wind speeds of over 160 miles per hour, the typhoon was the equivalent of a Category 4 Atlantic hurricane. It resulted in flooding, landslides and mass outages.
“The position that I'm going to be doing is reunification. So, the idea behind that is trying to help friends and family members that have lost touch with the folks there on the island and be able to figure out how to connect them together,” Williams said.
It's a position Williams has served in over a dozen times before and one she said never gets old, especially when she witnesses reunions.
“What's more important than trying to help families reconnect? Nothing,” Williams said.
Williams doesn’t know when she will return home, but she knows what she will return home with— a full heart.
“I feel really good about the work I do,” Williams said. “It's what I do. It's what I want to do.”
Williams suggests others consider volunteering as well.
“It's a great way for folks to reach out and kind of maybe push their boundaries a little bit, get a little uncomfortable, but know that they're going to be safe and doing it,” Williams said. “And of course, most importantly, helping others.”
The Red Cross is always in need of volunteers. You can sign up here.
The Red Cross is also collecting donations to help with their outreach in Guam. You can donate here.