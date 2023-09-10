'It's my favorite race': Middleton man crosses the finish line at his 34th Ironman

MADISON (WKOW) -- When one Middleton man crossed the Ironman finish line Sunday, it marked the 34th time he finished an Ironman race. 19 of them have been in Madison.
"The motto of Ironman is anything is possible," John Birkelo said. "It is true, it's demonstrated in every race."
Birkelo was an avid runner for years before he started competing in Ironmans. With multiple marathons already under his belt, he made his way downtown to watch the race in 2003.
"I looked at it as a pure runner," Birkelo said. "I saw all of these people just shuffling and walking, and I could do that! That's easy."
Birkelo says, as he got training, he got a bit of a reality check. Though he was comfortable with the marathon at the end, he had little swimming experience and hadn't owned a bike since he was a kid.
"I went to my local pool and started swimming," Birkelo said. "So, I could swim one length of the pool, 25 yards, get to the end, breathe hard. Then, I'm doing two, so I could do 50 yards and built up from that."
Birkelo says year one was a real learning curve, but he met lifelong friends to train and compete with along the way. One he finished the first race, he found himself signing up for the next.
"You want to start racing with your friends, try to beat your friends or stay close to your friends," Birkelo said. "So, we all finished the first year, and we all signed up for the next year. We came back, and we had even more fun the next year."
With now 34 Ironman races under his belt, and competing across the country, Birkelo says the energy in Madison is incomparable.
"It's my favorite race to do of all the Ironman races I've done," Birkelo said. "That crowd support in Madison and the community is the best I've ever experienced. It's the bonus you get for doing a really tough race."
Birkelo crossed the finish line Sunday after 12 hours and one minute, making him third in the 60–64-year-old men's division. He has no plans of stopping, either. Next year, he's headed to compete in Hawaii in the Ironman World Championship.