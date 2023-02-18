It's National Battery Day, do you know how to properly dispose of them?

MADISON (WKOW) — It's National Battery Day, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds the public of the damages of throwing used batteries and electronics in the trash.
According to a DNR press release, many batteries can hold a considerable charge even after they no longer provide enough energy to power a device. When these batteries are damaged, they can spark or react in ways that can cause a fire.
“When you put electronics or rechargeable batteries in your recycling or trash container, you’re putting workers at risk,” said Chris Blan, Brown County Resource Recovery Technician. “Taking batteries or electronics to a drop-off site may be an extra step, but it’s really important.”
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency conducted a study in 2021 that identified 245 fires in waste management facilities and vehicles nationwide between 2013 and 2020, likely caused by lithium-ion batteries.
The DNR said that such fires can quickly spread and injure workers or firefighters if not caught early. So, they are urging consumers to learn more about which batteries they have and how to properly store and dispose of them.
Here are some helpful tips and resources for consumers:
- To learn more about the different types of batteries and how to handle them, visit the DNR's household battery recycling guide.
- Take used, rechargeable batteries to local collection sites. Check with battery retailers about their recycling programs or search for nearby sites through battery recycling organization Call2Recycle’s website or by calling 1-877-2-RECYCLE.
- Recycle old electronics through E-Cycle Wisconsin. Many small electronics can be recycled for free or traded in for credit or cash. Visit the DNR’s list of collection sites and free mail-back programs.
- Don’t put electronics or rechargeable batteries in trash or recycling containers. Most electronics are banned from landfills and incinerators, and they are not recycled at the same facilities that recycle plastics, glass and paper.
- When storing batteries for recycling, tape the terminals or put each battery in an individual plastic bag, which prevents batteries from accidentally sparking if terminals touch.
- Store damaged (swollen, bent, punctured or crushed) batteries or devices in sand or kitty litter and, if possible, contact the manufacturer or Call2Recycle for instructions.
- Do not try to take non-removable batteries out of devices, as this could lead to damage.
For more information, refer to the DNR webpage on the proper handling of used batteries.