 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of
up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an
inch.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

'It's not a great day to die': Truck drivers, officials urge drivers to stay off road ahead of winter storm

  • Updated
'It's not a great day to die': Truck drivers, officials urge drivers to stay off road ahead of winter storm

'It's not a great day to die': Truck drivers, officials urge drivers to stay off road ahead of winter storm

COTTAGE GROVE (WKOW) -- At 4 p.m. on Monday, truck driver Christina Moore was already hunkering down in her semi truck ahead of the incoming winter storm. 

"I've been over on the east coast when they had that last storm and just all kinds of trucks in the ditch," Moore said. "That's not safe. You could kill yourself, you could kills someone else." 

Moore is from Texas, but she's seen her fair share of winter storms since she's been driving. She says her company is very supportive when conditions deteriorate. 

"Well Roehl always says safety first so stop, pull over, find a safe place to park and wait it out," Moore said.

And although Moore was parked hours ahead of the storm, City of Madison Streets Division spokesperson Bryan Johnson said that decision might not be so over-the-top.

"Ice storms aren't great and we don't see them all that often here in Wisconsin thankfully," Johnson said. "With this particular storm, we are like asking people to really restrict their travel. Only be out tonight and tomorrow, if you absolutely have to."

Johnson and his team of plow drivers can only salt the roads because they can't plow ice. And because the storm will be long-lasting, things are even trickier. 

"We're going to have these waves of this freezing rain all night long, and all through the day tomorrow," Johnson said. "So any work we've done now will just get covered over and frozen over again."

Because of that, plow drivers will be salting the roads over and over again all night.

As for Moore, her advice to anyone thinking of hitting the road is pretty simple. 

"Pull over," Moore said. "There's no lode worth a life. It's a great day but it's not a great day to die." 