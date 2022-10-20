'It's not a memory that I'm seeing. It's him': Silver alert reunites father and son

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- A silver alert in Wisconsin reunited a son with his father, who he hasn't seen in years.
The Wisconsin Dells Police Department issued a silver alert early October for 77-year-old Norman Thomas. He was found a short time later walking on the interstate near Trappers Turn in Wisconsin Dells, according to police.
But it was a silver alert that one may said he will never forget.
Coinin Thomas of Janesville had been in and out of contact with his dad for eight years. The last time he spoke with him was two years ago, when his dad was living in Arizona.
"I've been wanting to talk to him for so long," Coinin said.
It was a Wednesday when Coinin said there was something "bugging him." That's when he took to Google and searched his dad's name: Norman Thomas.
"I came up with a couple things. And then WKOW was down further and pulled that up. I was like, 'well, this is strange. This has my dad's name on it. And I look and see the picture. That is my dad,'" Coinin said.
He had no idea his dad was back living in Wisconsin.
"He was alive. And that's what matters. He's alive. He's there, I can see him, I can hold him, I can touch him. It's not a memory that I'm seeing. It's him," he said.
They recently reunited in Portage at the assisted living where his dad stays. Coinin said they shared memories like visiting the Grand Canyon and Walt Disney World, some he will never forget.
"He remembered everything, and we would talk about what we did. And I was like, 'remember when he took me to Walt Disney World?'" he said. "Even with his dementia, it's he was clear, he was so clear."
Sitting with his dad for hours, Coinin said he never wanted to leave.
"I finally got to be there and be with him and talk to him. I'm happy now. And he was just so happy to see that," Coinin said.