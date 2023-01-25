'It's not funny': Florida teen linked to shooting threat at Portage High School

PORTAGE (WKOW) — The Portage Police Department has identified another teen involved in a threat to Portage High School on January 3.

In an update posted to Facebook, Captain Daniel Garrigan said a 15-year-old boy from Sarasota, Florida, has been linked to the possible active shooter threat called into the high school.

Portage police took a 15-year-old girl into custody for the threat three days after it happened. She is facing terrorist threats, swatting and disorderly conduct charges.

Garrigan said the 15-year-old boy has been linked to school and residential swatting calls in Wisconsin, Washington, North Caroline, Indiana and Ontario, Canada.

Garrigan told 27 News these calls may be a joke to some, but they can cause lasting trauma for the people involved.

"It's not funny," Garrigan said. "It's certainly not a joke and it's not a legitimate way to get out of school and watch how first responders react."

A lot of work went into tracking down the connection between the two teens and how they planned the Portage swatting call, according to Garrigan.

"Subpoenas, search warrants, looking at social media, electronic devices, looking at IP addresses, VPN numbers, things like that," he said. "This young man had quite the sophisticated knowledge and ability to do these things for as long as he did and as many times as he did."

Garrigan said Portage police are working with law enforcement in the U.S. and Canada, while "navigating the juvenile logistics of securing detention and the charging of Terroristic Threats and Swatting for this individual."

The investigation is ongoing.