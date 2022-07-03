'It's not just a ring. It's an object, and it holds some power': Artists wish for the return of an indigenous ring

MINERAL POINT (WKOW) -- The Mineral Point Gallery is wishing for the return of a "one of a kind" ring that was stolen from the shop on Friday.
Shop owner, Ben Brummerhop, says the ring is much more important than what meets the eye.
"It's not just a ring. It's an object, and it holds some power," Brummerhop said.
The ring was designed by local Madison artist Teresa Faris. She says the charms were cut by Native American stone cutters.
"The stones that are in it are actually cut by indigenous Stone Creek cutters. And so it's like, the whole ring has, you know, real significant power behind it," Brummerhop said.
"I make my jewelry as a way to feel connected to my roots. In my culture, silver has traditionally been used as protection," Faris said.
Faris is Sami-American, and says the ring was a contemporary design inspired by objects in traditional regalia.
"With indigenous creators, there's a lot of intention and energy behind their work. And the objects actually mean something more than just being a ring," Brummerhop said.
They are wishing the ring to be returned to where it belongs.
"If this person can't afford it, then you know, they could come to me and we can work together to find a solution if they feel like they really need to have an object that looks like that," Brummerhop said. "She wasn't angry. She was more like, oh, no, how do I help this person have the experience of that jewelry without having to steal it?"