It's not just out west — new UW-Madison climate report shows increasing climate change impacts in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- The United States has been overcome with extreme weather events over the past week from wildfires to droughts to floods. A new report from UW-Madison shows Wisconsin is also dealing with its fair share of climate change impacts, too.
The extensive report, released by the Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts (WICCI) earlier this year, focuses on climatological changes in the state from 1950 to 2021.
Among other findings, the report found that on average, temperatures rose in Wisconsin by 3 degrees since 1950.
The report also found that Wisconsin got wetter, by an astounding 17%, or 5 inches of precipitation annually.
Steve Vavrus, Senior Scientist at the Nelson Center for Climatic Research at UW-Madison, says Southern Wisconsin saw the most significant level of impact in the report.
"We can already see climate change right now very visibly on our lakes," Vavrus said. "During the winter we're seeing less ice cover and during the summer we're seeing more algae."
Vavrus, along with more than 200 other climate scientists, experts and practitioners compiled years of research into the 2021 WICCI report, and says its use by policy makers is of utmost importance.
"It's as close as we think we can get to a consensus on climate change in Wisconsin and what we can do about it," Vavrus said.
The report touches on the impacts that climate change is having and will likely have on Wisconsin's air, land, water, built environment and people — specifically the impact on people's health.
"The climate crisis is a public health emergency," Jonathan Patz, fellow WICCI member and Chair of Health and the Environment at the Nelson Institute said. "We need to stop thinking about just the polar bears when we think about climate change."
Patz co-chaired the report's section on health impacts. In his research, he found a number of striking parallels between negative health outcomes and increases in temperature and precipitation.
"We saw admissions from people with diabetes, we saw more kidney stones, probably from dehydration," Patz said. "And also, violence goes up with hot temperatures, and we saw an increase in suicide attempts."
Patz also says with an increase in extreme flood events, water quality is greatly affected.
The report also poses potential solutions to the climate crisis, including changes to infrastructure and decarbonization.
"If we were to decarbonize energy in Wisconsin, and it is feasible to do that, according to the study, we'd save almost 2000 lives every year, and $21 billion in avoided deaths and hospitalizations," Patz said.
For this reason, Patz and Vavrus say the situation is dire, and isn't a problem that's out-of-touch.
"No matter who you are, what you do, climate change is going to be affecting you," Vavrus said. "And whether you're a farmer or you work in construction, it's affecting us in all sorts of ways."