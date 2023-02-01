'It's not something you'll see anywhere else': Stoughton Norwegian Dancers prepare for Norse Afternoon of Fun

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- A local dance group is getting ready for its annual fundraiser this weekend.
The Stoughton Norwegian Dancers will present their annual Norse Afternoon of Fun fundraiser.
Their colorful costumes, exciting music and folk dancing are a way to relieve the winter blues.
"Norse Afternoon of Fun is our largest fundraiser celebration leading up to Syttende Mai weekend," said dancer Grace Greenwald. "It's a really cool you get to see and it's not something you'll see anywhere else unless you're in Norway so it's a really awesome opportunity."
The group, which first formed in 1953, is comprised of 23 Stoughton High School students. They have to learn 48 dances during the performance season, which runs from October through Syttende Mai weekend in May.
At the Norse Afternoon of Fun, 20 students from Stoughton elementary schools will also be dressed in Bunads and accompany the Stoughton Norwegian Dancers for select dances.
"Each Bunad is assembled and handmade in Norway," Greenwald said.
The dancers say they love performing, and they get a lot out of it, whether it's at an elementary school or a nursing home.
"It's so rewarding, and you get so much so much back from it," said dancer Garrison Furseth.
Admission is $5 for adults if tickets are purchased in advance or $8 at the door. Attendees are encouraged to wear their Norwegian Bunads or Norwegian sweaters to help make this a Scandinavian event.
A bake sale featuring authentic pastries and baked goods -- including lefse and all prepared by the Stoughton Norwegian Dancer parents -- will be available for purchase. There will also be a raffle drawing.