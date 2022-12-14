"It's not worth having a heart attack over": Doctors say to be careful shoveling snow this winter

WAUSAU (WKOW) -- The official start of the winter season is just a week away, and you'll soon be seeing several inches of snow in your driveways and walkways. However, health experts say that could put at an increased risk of a heart attack.
Doctors from Aspirus Health say sudden exertion, like shoveling pounds of snow or pushing a heavy snowblower, can strain your heart if you've been sedentary for a long period of time.
"Essentially, it's a failed stress test," Aspirus cardiologist Daniel Krause said. "When those people previously didn't do activities up to that exertional level."
People most at risk of a heart attack while shoveling include those over the age of 60, anyone with a pre-existing heart or health condition, and people who have already experienced a heart attack.
If you are at risk of experiencing a heart attack or otherwise find shoveling snow too strenuous, doctors recommend reaching out to a friend or family member for help.
"The snow is important to get rid of, but it's not worth having a heart attack over," Krause said.