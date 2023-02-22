 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected, mainly sleet with
snow and freezing rain mixed at times. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to a quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha and Milwaukee Counties.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant sleet accumulations are
expected across the I-94 and US Highway 18 corridors.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

"It's not worth it": Heavy snow in Juneau County strands truck drivers

  • Updated
  • 0
Snow in Mauston

MAUSTON (WKOW) -- Dozens of truck drivers lined up on the side of the roads in Mauston after heavy snow fell throughout Juneau County.

Many hunkered down before heading north, with conditions getting worse closer to the Twin Cities.

One trucker said he planned to head to North Dakota, and only stopped in Mauston to have dinner with a friend. He said by the time dinner was over - the roads were completely covered.

"As we were having dinner the roads just got worse and worse and worse," truck driver Ben Skogquist said. "I said you know what, it’s not worth it. I’m loaded he’s empty and we’re headed to the same spot, so I said let’s just stay here tonight and be safe.” 

Tags

Recommended for you