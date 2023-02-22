"It's not worth it": Heavy snow in Juneau County strands truck drivers

MAUSTON (WKOW) -- Dozens of truck drivers lined up on the side of the roads in Mauston after heavy snow fell throughout Juneau County.
Many hunkered down before heading north, with conditions getting worse closer to the Twin Cities.
One trucker said he planned to head to North Dakota, and only stopped in Mauston to have dinner with a friend. He said by the time dinner was over - the roads were completely covered.
"As we were having dinner the roads just got worse and worse and worse," truck driver Ben Skogquist said. "I said you know what, it’s not worth it. I’m loaded he’s empty and we’re headed to the same spot, so I said let’s just stay here tonight and be safe.”