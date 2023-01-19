'It's one of those tributes that's really starting to hit home for everybody': Hometown Heroes hockey game supports first responders

BARABOO (WKOW) -- A local hockey team dedicated their rival game to first responders. RWD High School Hockey held their first ever Hometown Heroes game against Baraboo Thursday.
RWD head coach Neil Mattson saw a similar tribute at last year's state hockey tournament and wanted to do the same for first responders in Reedsburg, Wisconsin Dells and Mauston. RWD's team has players from all three cities.
"I thought, 'Wow, that's a really cool idea,'" Mattson said. "I got a hold of our blue line club and all of a sudden we have Bobbers Grill across the street to put something together."
Mattson, the players and the rest of the coaching staff wanted to give back to those who give their communities so much.
"I think with everything going on in their communities right now, the [differences] between the police department and people...I thought we had to put a focus back onto [their work]. And I think this is a great attempt for doing it, especially in our small town," Mattson said.
The team hopes a heated rivalry game will be the perfect night for a fundraiser, bringing four different communities together to do some good.
"For all of us standing here, it means a lot," Shawna Bongard, volunteer firefighter with the Delton Fire Department said. "We've put our lives on the line, our police officers, our EMS and our firefighters. So, it pulls at the heartstrings knowing that people truly care and they want to support."
Once Mattson started reaching out to first responders in the area, he found the cause was closer to his heart than he realized. Former players and coaches that are police officers came to the game to cheer on the team.
"It's one of those tributes that's really starting to hit home for everybody," Mattson said.
All 18 jerseys worn in the game, with the badges of all three EMS, police and fire departments will be auctioned off after the game with all proceeds going to the Sauk County Police Memorial.
Though this is only their first Hometown Heroes game, Mattson wants to keep the tradition going and donate to a different department each year.