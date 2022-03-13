'Its pretty special': Basketball tournament honors Bill Van Wie

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- Bill Van Wie believed that basketball was bigger than a game and spent much of his life celebrating the comradery that came with the sport.
Four years after his passing, his love for basketball lives on through the "Big Bill" Invitational Basketball Tournament fundraiser started by his son.
"I wanted to get people together the first year in honor of my dad, and then it became something even more special where I knew that we could raise money for a good cause," Andy Van Wie, son said.
The annual fundraiser benefits the Carbone Cancer Center. Over the years, it has raised thousands of dollars.
"It is really heartwarming," Van Wie said. "Its pretty special."
This year's fundraiser was held Sunday at Waunakee High School. It included top boys and girls youth teams ranging from 5th to 8th grade from the state of Wisconsin.
"I think he'd love it," Van Wie said. "Seeing his grandkids play, and friends, and a lot of the coaches and community members that come out and knew my dad."
Van Wie said they hope to raise over $25,000 this year.
Donations to the cause can be made here.