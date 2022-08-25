'It's really about empowering communities': Dane Co. violence prevention plan includes focus on community engagement

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) — In the middle of a global pandemic, Public Health Madison & Dane County began work on a five-year plan to reduce violence in the community.
Because the health department recognizes violence as a preventable public health crisis, officials were working to manage a public health epidemic and pandemic at the same time. They say it felt like the right time to launch this kind of effort.
"COVID-19 and violence, they're interwoven," said Aurielle Smith, the director of policy, planning, and evaluation at PHMDC. "We were starting to see rates of violence and perpetration of violence that we hadn't seen, that had different patterns from what we'd seen in the past."
The plan outlines multiple strategies to address and prevent violence. Many of those strategies involve the community and how officials can work with residents and local organizations to address the issues of violence facing Dane County.
Domic Davis, a community development specialist for the city of Madison, is one of the people who helped launch a series of events over the summer called "Parks Alive." True to its name, the initiative is a way to get residents to come out and enjoy a series of events held at their local parks. It builds on work the city and county was already doing.
Davis said they identified eight parks that are either in or adjacent to neighborhoods that need additional resources.
"It's really about empowering communities to bring residents and community stakeholders together, including government, to develop trust and working relationships, and then to support resident leadership and developing solutions to address systemic challenges in those neighborhoods," he said.
Programs like Parks Alive are especially important for younger members of the community who may be struggling and more likely to engage in violent activity. One of the specific goals that officials are focusing on in this five-year plan is supporting community engagement with children, youth, and families.
Parks Alive is one of many programs that officials are working to expand through the violence prevention plan.
"We just think that programming is really a way to get them into a positive environment that's designed to build them up," said Smith.
Right now, the health department is working to develop a new program that would support more types of violence intervention services. Officials expect to partner with community groups to roll that out later this year.
The department has also begun making grant funding available to community organizations that work to prevent violence.