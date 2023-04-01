'It's really beautiful and powerful to see everyone get so involved': River Food Pantry holds Curbside Breakfast with the Bunny

MADISON (WKOW) — The Easter Bunny made an early visit to Wisconsin Saturday at the River Food Pantry’s Curbside Breakfast with the Bunny.
The event has been held for several years now, but this marked the third year it has been held in a drive-thru fashion.
“It's really beautiful and powerful to see everyone get so involved,” Dani Chanforth, an intern for River Food Pantry said.
At the event, the Easter bunny hopped around cars giving kids Easter goodies and taking pictures with cars. Everyone also got a hot breakfast to go.
“We're trying a little something different out of the kitchen,” Helen Osborn-Senatus, Director of Operations for the River Food Pantry said. “We're doing a breakfast burrito, and so it's just a different way to serve still, you know, a lot of good components of breakfast– some sausage, some hash browns, some eggs, and then of course the vegetarian option as well.”
In addition to spreading joy, the River Food Pantry said the event is a great way to get the word out about the services they offer.
“Every year, it seems like we're growing and growing more and more. So, I'm pretty happy to see what the outcome of this year is going to bring us and how we're going to handle having more people show up at the pantry,” Jon Clark, a longtime volunteer said.
More than 200 people came to this year’s event, which raised $800 for the River Food Pantry.