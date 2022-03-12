'Its really creating a better future for our youth': Shamrock Shuffle benefits Boys & Girls Club

MADISON (WKOW) -- Thousands of runners decked out in green participated in Madison's Shamrock Shuffle Saturday.
"Its the first time its happened since 2019," Terri Lynnyanke, Assistant Vice President of Development said. "People are ready to come on out again."
The goal of the race was to bring people together to raise money for the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County.
"That is really going towards supporting youth in our community--ages 2 and a half to 24," Lynnyanke said.
To date, the Shamrock Shuffle has raised $400,000.
"Its really creating a better future for our youth," Lynnyanke said.