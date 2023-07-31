'It's really special for us': Company that trains CrossFit athletes makes donation to Clean Lakes Alliance

MADISON (WKOW) -- A company that provides workout training programs, mostly to CrossFit athletes, is making a donation to Clean Lakes Alliance.
Hard Work Pays Off (HWPO) is donating $5,000 to a GoFundMe set to launch Aug. 1 for Clean Lakes Alliance's LakeForecast program.
"It was really important to us to give back to the Madison community," said Matt O'Keefe, the CEO of HWPO.
Every month, HWPO donates to a charity that it believes lines up with its core values: show up, work hard and make yourself proud.
"There couldn't have been a better partner in the Madison community than Clean Lakes Alliance," he said.
O'Keefe said Madison has had a major impact on his life and on the life of the company's CEO, Mat Fraser. Fraser is a former CrossFit champion athlete, and Madison has hosted the games since 2017. Many of the events during the games happen in the surrounding lakes.
"There's always been incredibly defining and impactful moments in those lakes," said O'Keefe. "To be able to leave our mark on the city and contribute to the lakes being better and cleaner, it's really special for us."
This year, 14 athletes who HWPO either coaches or provides a program for are competing at the CrossFit Games.