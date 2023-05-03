'It's remarkable what the human body can do': Living kidney donor shares her experience as she sets out to hike Ice Age Trail

MADISON (WKOW) — After hiking a section of the Appalachian Trail in 2020, one woman is setting out to complete a new goal of hiking the entire Ice Age Trail — this time though, she's doing it without a kidney.

27 News first covered 59-year-old Jean Adams' story in late April. Now, the Antigo woman is sharing more about her experience as she sets out on her journey.

Adams said she got the idea to donate a kidney in 2015. She was listening to a living donor share their experiences on a podcast when it clicked for her.

"[It] seems like something I should do one day, and then I didn't think anymore of it," Adams said.

She said once she returned from four weeks on the Appalachian Trail, she was the fittest she had ever been and was reminded of the idea to donate her spare kidney.

"It was just a few days later, where I reached out to UW Health," Adams said. "They have a whole process that you go through, and we started going through that right away."

She completed the necessary tests in August 2021, and made the donation months after in January 2022.

There was a time of adjustment, but Adams said her body soon got used to the change.

"Metabolically it was really challenging for my body, I guess to live or learn to live without this kidney. So, there's a period of time where your remaining kidney sort of starts to pick up the slack like 'Oh, well, I guess I better work double time' and then eventually it does, and you go right back to feeling like your normal self," Adams said.

By completing this goal, Adams hopes to show the public that you can still be active and participate in your favorite hobbies following a kidney donation.

"You can return to your fully active life after a kidney donation. I mean, it's remarkable what the human body can do, right? Your second kidney, the one that you've kept, eventually figures out that it needs to pull greater weight than, than it was before," she said.

Adams said she doesn't know who got her kidney, but she feels great knowing she was able to save someone's life.

Adams plans to finish the Ice Age Trail by August. She's already done more than a third of the 1,200 miles, and she is giving regular updates on her journey on her YouTube channel.

You can find more information about living donation on UW Health's website.

Those interested in becoming a living donor can fill out a form online.