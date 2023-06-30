'It's remarkable'; WWI veteran's belongings reunited with family

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) -- A group of complete strangers now shares a unique bond over a piece of forgotten history.
27 News first brought you this story at the beginning of June after a father and son found a WWI uniform at an antique store near Milwaukee.
They learned the uniform belonged to Homer Heffron. That took them on a road trip to Grant County where Heffron is buried.
They were on a mission to find any family of Heffron in hopes of reuniting them with the uniform.
After the initial story aired, a phone call came into the newsroom. The woman on the other line said she was the great-great-niece of Heffron's.
Fast forward a month or so, that story led to a reunion and discovery no one saw coming.
Who was Homer Heffron?
In February 1918, as World War I was raging, a young man from rural Grant County Wisconsin arrived in France.
Heffron was assigned to 107th Military Police, 32nd Division where he remained for the rest of the war.
15 months later, in uniform, Heffron returned home to Wisconsin where he got married and spent time farming.
Heffron died in 1982 and was buried at the Arthur United Methodist Cemetery outside of Platteville.
What happened to his belongings?
Heffron's family told 27 News, they don't know where all of his belongings went, but do believe most were sold at an estate sale when the veteran was moved to a nursing home in Madison.
Years later, father and son, Brad and Forrest Welling, stumbled across a WWI uniform in an antique store.
For a few hundred dollars they took it home. Forrest Welling said it hung in his room until one day when he decided to search through the pockets.
Eventually they learned it belonged to Homer Heffron and wanted to learn more.
27 News aired their search for Heffron's family.
A reunion nobody saw coming:
"My mom and I were watching 27 News and we saw the headstone pop up," Michelle McNett recalled. "And I said, 'Mom, I think that says Heffron.'"
McNett was right and soon realized the story was about her great-great-uncle Homer Heffron.
Pointing to an old photograph, she noted Homer and his brother Harley in the picture, who she only met a handful of times at a young age.
All these years later, McNett said she had no idea Heffron's uniform was out there.
She asked 27 News if we'd help put her in contact with the Wellings.
A month later a meeting was scheduled.
"It's more than you can put into words," McNett said while looking at the uniform.
She said finding items like the uniform helps keep ancestors alive for future generations.
"You can't put a price tag on that," she added.
Forrest Welling said he never expected to actually be able to meet Heffron's family.
"This is what we do it for," he said. "This is finally starting to come full circle and at the very least, this piece is going to be connected with an extended family member."
The story doesn't end there.
Aidan Sigmund, another local war memorobelia collector was scrolling through social media when he came across the news article and quickly realized he recognized Heffron's name.
"I was like, oh, my gosh, I have this guy's suitcase sitting in my room, not even 10 feet away from me," Sigmund remembered.
He said he found the suitcase in a Madison antique store and something about it just spoke to him.
Just like the uniform, the suitcase sat in his room for years until he connected with the Wellings.
Sigmund was able to meet with the Wellings and McNett.
"It really does show us that history isn't all that far away because this is from 105 years ago and I'm sitting here talking to a woman who knew the man that carried this," he added. "It's just it's remarkable."
All these years later, unbeknownst to him, Homer Heffron's story lives on, touching lives of some who never even met him.
McNett said she believes several more of Heffron's belongings are out there somewhere and would love to find them too.
Through researching Heffron's life, Sigmund was able to put together a short biography of the veteran which can be found below.