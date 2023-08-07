'It's sadness, but celebration all mixed in one': Circus World honors final month with the elephants

BARABOO, Wis. (WKOW) -- It's a bittersweet month at Circus World as staff soak up every last moment with the elephants before they retire at the end of August.
Circus World Director Scott O'Donnell has worked with elephants Kelly and Viola for about 10 years. He said just like any living creature, there comes a point when it's time to retire.
"I know I don't get up out of my chair as easy as I once did, and I'm confident it's probably the same for our lovely ladies," O'Donnell said. "So that's the collective decision that we all came to: to make sure that they retire at the best of their physical condition and have wonderful years ahead."
The elephants have left their mark on more people than just O'Donnell. He tells 27 News the animals have been a huge part of the Baraboo community since 1888.
"When you get off of the interstate, elephants are on the overpasses. Our street fire hydrants have elephants painted on it. There's public statues. So, it's sadness, but celebration all mixed in one," he said.
Klayton Rutherford, a manager of research and content for captive animal law enforcement for the PETA Foundation, said retiring the elephants is a step in the right direction. However, he said it's not enough.
He said the Barnum and Bailey Circus is going out of business after "nearly 150 years of animal exploitation" and said Circus World should follow Ringling Brothers example.
"Ringling is coming back with an animal free show. Circus World needs to follow suit," Rutherford said.
The elephants will be retiring to the Endangered Ark Foundation in Hugo, Oklahoma. The foundation's website states it's "a private non-profit dedicated to ensuring the future of Asian elephants in North America, providing a retirement ranch for circus elephants and educating the public about this endangered species."
But Rutherford calls it a "roadside zoo."
"It's no sanctuary, it's no retirement home," he said. "And that's why PETA is urging Carson and Barnes and Circus World to demand that the elephants go to a true sanctuary."
O'Donnell said the well-being of animals has always, and will always, be their top priority at Circus World.
"No sane, rational human being wants harm to come to another living creature. And that's no different here as well," he said.
Though the elephants will not be in Baraboo following the end of August, O'Donnell said the circus art form is always changing, and those at Circus World will continue to honor that.
"The circus art form is such a nimble art form. It's amazing. Just when you think you've seen it all, the human brain comes up with some other crazy invention," O'Donnell said. "I mean, who dreamt at some point that you could be a human cannonball, or you can hang by your hair 40 feet in the air."
There are two live Big Top shows every day through August 27.