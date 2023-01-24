'It's scary and alarming': $6K of lottery tickets stolen from Madison gas station

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police are investigating after two men robbed a near east side gas station at gunpoint and stole over $6,000 in lottery tickets.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to the BP on Sherman Avenue around 9 p.m. on Saturday.
She said two men dressed in black and wearing facemasks went into the store and displayed a gun.
Fryer said an employee was ordered to the ground at gunpoint while the other suspect went to the register. Cash and around $6,000 in lottery tickets were stolen.
She said a language barrier made the incident even more scary for the victim.
"The employee was just going to work doing their job when somebody came and approached them and pointed a gun at them. It's scary and alarming," Fryer said. "English was not the employee's first language, so you can imagine them not fully understanding what is being said and then they're being forced on the ground."
Fryer said thankfully, stolen lottery tickets can be tracked.
"In this case, we are working with the Wisconsin Lottery as we work to piece together this, and we are tracking down if those stolen tickets had a prize claimed," she added.
Even though a K-9 unit was brought in to track the suspects, no arrests have been made.
No injuries were reported, and the investigation into this armed robbery is ongoing.