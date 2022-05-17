'It's scary': The fight to find formula is even more difficult for families in rural areas

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) -- Families across Wisconsin continue to feel the struggles of finding baby formula, and for those in rural areas far from grocery stores, it's even harder.
"It's scary," Clyde mother Taylor Mayer said. "We thought we wouldn't be able to find any."
Mayer lives about a half-hour from the nearest grocery store in Dodgeville. But for the past few weeks, no grocery stores within an hour of her house have had any baby formula for her nine-month-old child.
"We have family members looking out for us, people in other states look for us too," Mayer said. "When you have to drive an hour into Madison, just to pick out what might be one can because at this point, they won't even tell you if they have anything in stock until you go to the store — It's difficult."
Arena mother-of-two Tessa Jones is in the same boat.
"When I started hearing about Formula issues, I was like okay, I'm just gonna, every time I go, I'm gonna get a couple cans, have a little bit just in case," Jones said. "And now I'm out."
When Jones ran out of her last can of formula, she even started looking to family members across the country for help.
"I actually just reached out to my uncle who was in Arizona," Jones said. "He was lucky enough to be able to find some for me and ship it up here."
In the meantime, Jones has switched to goat milk to feed her child. She says it's a price she pays because of where she lives.
"You can go to 10 stores in a matter of one mile in Madison," Jones said. "I don't get that luxury."