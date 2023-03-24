'It's so ingrained in what we do': Off-duty Madison EMTs save man in cardiac arrest

MADISON (WKOW) — Two off-duty Madison EMTs are being credited for saving a man's life.
Madison firefighters Chelsea Utzerath-Juedes and Lt. Sue Juedes respond to a call for someone down on the ground almost daily.
"Most of what we do for the fire department is actually medical," Sue said.
The two were off-duty and on their way home when they noticed what appeared to be a jogger lying on the ground.
As cars on John Nolan Drive continued passing by, Chelsea and Sue stopped to help.
"When we drove around the corner we were like 'uh oh he's not moving' so we knew that something very serious had happened," Sue said.
"Right away I had checked the guy for a pulse because he didn't look good, and I had Sue check but we didn't feel any," Chelsea added.
A bystander was on the phone with police when the two arrived.
Sue began gathering information from witnesses and Chelsea immediately started CPR on the jogger.
"Off-duty we fell immediately into our roles," Sue laughed.
An ambulance soon arrived and transported the man to the hospital.
Off-duty or on, both women said it's just their instincts to help.
"It's just kind of in the back of my mind of 'okay I'll be able to help, hopefully, if something happens to anybody that goes down anywhere,'" Chelsea said.
The two later learned the jogger was in cardiac arrest, but survived. They said it was a huge relief.
When asked if they consider themselves heroes, both said no.
"I truly just felt like we were doing exactly what any one of our coworkers would have done with our training," Sue said. "It sounds like a hero situation, but it really just is us having heart for the people in the community that we serve."
They encourage everyone to get CPR certified, adding that you never know when you might need to save a life.
The City of Madison Fire Department offers free CPR training and certification. Information on how to sign up can be found on their Facebook page.
Their website also has the following information:
"Anyone can perform hands-only CPR! Watch this video to learn how, and attend a community CPR class hosted by the Madison Fire Department. The first class takes place Wednesday, March 29, 8:30-10:00 a.m. at Fire Station 14 (3201 Dairy Drive). Email Captain AJ Greenlee at agreenlee@cityofmadison.com to register."