'It's so much more exhausting': Wisconsinites prepare for holiday weekend travel

MADISON (WKOW) -- People across the state are gearing up for their holiday weekend. AAA is expecting a little more than one million people on the roads.
Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation are telling travelers to prepare for slower traffic on major highways especially near construction zones.
Lauren Sorensen is spending her day travelling from Milwaukee down past Prairie du Chien.
"I'm coming from Milwaukee where I'm doing my summer internship. My parents live in Madison," Sorensen said. "So, it's kind of a good halfway point. And we're headed to the southwest corner of the state south of Prairie du Chien, where we have a cabin on the Mississippi River."
Sorensen says she's the first to admit she's not a fan of driving on busy highways regardless. But, for a long trip with extra traffic, she says she's thankful to not be the one in the driver's seat.
"Especially when there's traffic, it's so much more exhausting," Sorensen said. "Driving is never relaxing. But when you're worried about all the traffic, it definitely makes it more tiring."
Sorensen says she left Milwaukee around 3 o'clock and noticed increased traffic. She's currently living in Boston so she's no stranger to bad traffic but says getting where they're going safely is the biggest priority.
State Patrol says the most important thing to remember this holiday weekend is that it will be a lesson in patience. But, getting an understanding of road conditions before you head out is always helpful.
"You can look up the road conditions, you can find out if there's traffic hazards [or] where there's construction work," Branson Jenson with Wisconsin State Patrol said. "So, you can know ahead of time what you're getting into."
The DOT also wants people to remember safety staples this weekend. Put your seatbelt on, every trip, every time. Plus, avoid using your phone behind the wheel to get rid of distractions on congested roads.